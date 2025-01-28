Alaska Air Group: Solid Q4, But A Hold For Now

Summary

  • Alaska Air Group posted strong Q4 results, with revenue up 38.4% YoY and EPS beating expectations, despite higher operating expenses and debt from Hawaiian Airlines acquisition.
  • The Hawaiian Airlines purchase offers growth opportunities but presents integration challenges and potential cost concerns, including fleet upgrades and competitive international markets.
  • Alaska Air Group trades in-line with peers; recent share price surge makes it less appealing compared to alternatives like United Airlines.
  • Despite a positive industry outlook, integration challenges and no discount to peers lead to a "hold" rating for Alaska Air Group.
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 Aircraft taking off - Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Laser1987

Introduction

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), the parent company of Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Horizon Air, is one of the larger players in the North American airline industry. With an operational focus on the West Coast of America, the group caters to one of

