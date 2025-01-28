Nucor Corporation (NUE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jack Sullivan - General Manager and IR

Leon Topalian - Chair, President and CEO

Steve Laxton - EVP and CFO

Brad Ford - Executive Vice President Plate and Structural Products

Chad Utermark - Executive Vice President New Markets and Innovation

Noah Hanners - EVP, Raw Materials

John Hollatz - EVP, Bar and Rebar Fabrication

Randy Spicer - Executive Vice President Bar and Engineered Bar

Conference Call Participants

Timna Tanners - Wolfe Research

Carlos De Alba - Morgan Stanley

Bill Peterson - JPMorgan

Katja Jancic - BMO Capital Markets

Tristan Gresser - BNP Paribas

Lawson Winder - Bank of America Security

Martin Englert - Seaport

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Nucor's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. And today's call is being recorded. After the speaker's prepared remarks, I will provide instructions for callers to ask questions.

I would now like to introduce Jack Sullivan, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin your call.

Jack Sullivan

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Nucor's fourth quarter and year-end 2024 earnings review and business update. Leading our call today is Leon Topalian, Chair, President and CEO, along with Steve Laxton, Executive Vice President and CFO. Other members of Nucor's executive team are also here with us today and may participate during the Q&A portion of the call.

Yesterday, we posted our fourth quarter earnings release and investor presentation to Nucor's IR website. We encourage you to access these materials as we will cover portions of them during the call. Today's discussion will include the use of non-GAAP financial measures and forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws.

Actual results may be