Tesla Stock Is Trading Within The Price Range For Major TSLY ETF Outperformance

In this article, we'll examine YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA: TSLY ) from the perspective of a Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA ) passive investor. Over the past few years, we've been passively investing in TSLA, just

Hi! Founder of Made Easy Finance here.Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) as my team and I are working on improving our algorithm trading models and can't wait to share our findings with you soon.Made Easy Finance is a group of academicians (Profs and Phds) from top institutions across disciplines coming together to understand the markets through an academic/scientific approach (events, models, and empirical evidence).Made Easy Finance is a byproduct of my journey to dissect businesses to understand the inner workings of the stock market. Its goal isn’t just to attempt to find their true value or to make good returns, but also for me to gain the experience to one day maybe build something of my own that truly brings value to the world.Nevertheless, you should always do your own research, too. Just take the good and leave the bad. I’m only a human, and neither I nor my team are financial advisors.We hope we can grow and learn from your feedback and comments by putting our work out there.Thanks for being a part of this journey with us. As always, invest safely.---About me: I hold a PhD in algorithmic trading with AI from one of the top 60 universities globally, alongside an MBA. I’ve also taught at leading universities, awarded AI research grants, and published dozens of high-impact Q1 research papers in areas spanning from Bitcoin to genomics in collaborations with government institutions internationally, etc.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TSLY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.