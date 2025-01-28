Tesla Stock Is Trading Within The Price Range For Major TSLY ETF Outperformance

Made Easy - Finance
2.32K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF's holding composition aligns with our expectations, where the hype around FSD and Robotics will keep Tesla, Inc.'s valuation high with an additional small probability of a major melt-up.
  • The TSLY ETF's current portfolio is evenly distributed among Bull Puts, Call Credit Spreads, and Long Naked Call, each with precisely 30,743 contracts.
  • TSLY will profit proportionally to TSLA if TSLA trades between $407-$440 and above $472, and outperforms TSLA if TSLA trades below $435.
  • Given that TSLA is trading at $412.38 at the time of this writing, TSLY offers investors favorable odds to outperform TSLA despite past underperformance.

Tesla Cybertruck

Brandon Woyshnis

Introduction

In this article, we'll examine YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) from the perspective of a Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) passive investor. Over the past few years, we've been passively investing in TSLA, just

This article was written by

Made Easy - Finance
2.32K Followers
Hi! Founder of Made Easy Finance here.Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) as my team and I are working on improving our algorithm trading models and can't wait to share our findings with you soon.Made Easy Finance is a group of academicians (Profs and Phds) from top institutions across disciplines coming together to understand the markets through an academic/scientific approach (events, models, and empirical evidence).Made Easy Finance is a byproduct of my journey to dissect businesses to understand the inner workings of the stock market. Its goal isn’t just to attempt to find their true value or to make good returns, but also for me to gain the experience to one day maybe build something of my own that truly brings value to the world.Nevertheless, you should always do your own research, too. Just take the good and leave the bad. I’m only a human, and neither I nor my team are financial advisors.We hope we can grow and learn from your feedback and comments by putting our work out there.Thanks for being a part of this journey with us. As always, invest safely.---About me: I hold a PhD in algorithmic trading with AI from one of the top 60 universities globally, alongside an MBA. I’ve also taught at leading universities, awarded AI research grants, and published dozens of high-impact Q1 research papers in areas spanning from Bitcoin to genomics in collaborations with government institutions internationally, etc.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TSLY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TSLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLY
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News