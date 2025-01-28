Tesla Stock Is Trading Within The Price Range For Major TSLY ETF Outperformance
Summary
- YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF's holding composition aligns with our expectations, where the hype around FSD and Robotics will keep Tesla, Inc.'s valuation high with an additional small probability of a major melt-up.
- The TSLY ETF's current portfolio is evenly distributed among Bull Puts, Call Credit Spreads, and Long Naked Call, each with precisely 30,743 contracts.
- TSLY will profit proportionally to TSLA if TSLA trades between $407-$440 and above $472, and outperforms TSLA if TSLA trades below $435.
- Given that TSLA is trading at $412.38 at the time of this writing, TSLY offers investors favorable odds to outperform TSLA despite past underperformance.
