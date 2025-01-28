Rio Tinto: Set For A Better 2025 And Attractive Yields Despite Iron Ore Challenges

Jan. 28, 2025 3:57 PM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO) StockARTM, ALB, SQM, BHP, VALE
Bernard Zambonin
858 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Rio Tinto is diversifying beyond iron ore, investing heavily in lithium production, positioning itself as a major player in the battery metals sector.
  • The correlation between Rio Tinto's stock and iron ore prices has weakened recently, dropping below 0.5x due to the company's increased focus on lithium.
  • Iron ore prices are expected to fall to $75-$120/ton in 2025, though the company should still generate strong free cash flow.
  • Future near-term growth should be driven by copper and aluminum, with strong EBITDA from the Oyu Tolgoi mine and aluminum price recovery.
  • Rio Tinto's attractive dividend yield of 5%-6% is above the equity risk premium in the UK and Australia, making it appealing to dividend-focused investors.

La Cour Rio Tinto sign at their office in Montreal, QC, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) is a century-old company, one of the largest and most recognized mining and metals companies in the world. At the moment, the ADR is down 12.3% over the last twelve months, linked to pressure on iron ore

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin
858 Followers
I am a researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Previously, I contributed to TheStreet and currently write for platforms such as TipRanks and GuruFocus. Here at Seeking Alpha, my goal is to provide insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VALE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RIO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News