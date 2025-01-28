Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom, with its stock price surging from only $14 in 2023 to almost $150 until just a week ago. In fact, in 2024 alone, Nvidia saw
The DeepSeek Revolution: Nvidia's Turn To Be Disrupted After Years Of Leading
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation's stock surged due to its dominance in AI, but recent disruption from DeepSeek threatens its core advantage.
- DeepSeek’s open-source R1 model outperforms GPT-4 while dramatically reducing computational costs.
- DeepSeek’s innovative approach drastically reduces the need for expensive GPUs, challenging Nvidia's business model.
- Despite a recent stock sell-off, NVDA stock remains overvalued, with its high multiples no longer justified.
- While Nvidia faces serious disruption, its position in AI outside GPUs, like robotics, may still offer growth potential.
