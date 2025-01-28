Metsera Readies $275 Million IPO For Obesity Treatments

Jan. 28, 2025 4:48 PM ETMetsera, Inc. (MTSR) Stock
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Metsera, Inc. aims to raise $275 million in an IPO to fund its clinical-stage biopharma programs targeting obesity and related conditions.
  • The firm’s lead candidate, MET-097i, is in Phase 2b trials, with preliminary results expected by mid-2025, but faces intense competition.
  • Management plans to use IPO proceeds for clinical trials and operational expenses, with funds expected to last until 2027.
  • The obesity treatment market is projected to grow significantly, yet Metsera's high IPO valuation and intense competitive pressures warrant a neutral (hold) rating.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Two injectors / dosing pens for subcutaneous injection of antidiabetic medication or anti-obesity medication hovering over a blue background. A yellow measuring tape around the injectors.

aprott

A Quick Take On Metsera, Inc.

Metsera, Inc. (MTSR) has filed to raise $275 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to SEC S-1/A registration information.

The firm is a clinical-stage biopharma developing nutrient-stimulated hormone analog

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones
20.78K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look IPO filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

More on MTSR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MTSR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News