Incepted in September 2021, the Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:FNGG) gives investors the ability to leverage a basket of equities using equity swaps. This leverage allows the ETF to target a 2x return on the underlying
FNGG: Climate Not Right For Swap-Based Leverage
Summary
- The Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares ETF offers 2x daily leverage on a basket of equities, but is only suitable for sophisticated investors due to high risk.
- Key risks include volatility, compounding losses, liquidity issues, and concentration in similar stocks, making it unsuitable for long-term holding.
- FNGG employs equity index swaps to achieve leverage, which can amplify both gains and losses, necessitating active monitoring and management.
- Given current high valuations and recent performance, I recommend holding a small position in FNGG, with caution, until further earnings cycles provide clearer direction.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.