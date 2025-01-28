BrightSpire Capital: Income Potential With Rate Cuts

David Johnson
218 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • BrightSpire Capital, Inc. is a mortgage REIT with an 11% dividend yield, paid quarterly.
  • Upcoming 4th Quarter earnings on February 19th could impact share price.
  • BRSP stock has a concerning -15.28% 5-year dividend growth rate and a negative 5-year total return of -28.5%, despite an 11.11% yield.
  • I rate BrightSpire Capital as Hold due to past performance and uncertainty about rate cuts and 4Q results.

Illuminated office buildings in London at Night

CHUNYIP WONG

I rate BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) as Hold for income investors interested in a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT). The most important factors that influence my opinion of the stock are:

  • Upcoming 4th

This article was written by

David Johnson
218 Followers
David A. Johnson is founder and principal of Endurance Capital Management, a New Jersey Limited Liability Company. As an investor entrepreneur, David invests in stocks, bonds, options, ETFs, REITs, real estate, closed end funds and alternative investment funds such as hedge funds and private credit. With over 30 years’ experience in investing, David holds a Master of Science (MS) Degree in Finance, with a concentration in Investment Analysis, from Boston University, a Certificate in Financial Planning, and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Fordham University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BRSP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BRSP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRSP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News