Petrobras Stock Is On Sale, Reiterating 'Buy'

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Petrobras' strong financials, disciplined capital allocation, and world-class asset base position it as a standout in the global energy market, despite local headwinds.
  • The stock's forward EV/EBITDA valuation of less than 2.2x indicates significant upside potential, especially as leverage continues to decline.
  • Petrobras' low-cost operations, premium-quality crude oil, and strategic debt reduction enhance its attractiveness, making it a bargain in the O&G market.
  • I reiterate a "Buy" rating on Petrobras, expecting it to thrive as market conditions improve and investor interest in Brazilian equities returns.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Building of Petrobras HQ, the biggest oil company of Brazil

Aleksandr_Vorobev

Intro & Thesis

I've been covering Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) (NYSE:PBR.A) stock since mid-October 2023, being mainly a bull on the stock's long-term prospects despite prevailing negativity on O&G stocks in general and Brazillian equities

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
11.79K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PBR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBR
--
PBR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News