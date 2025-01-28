If there's one thing that most people seem to agree on nowadays, its' that the market appears quite expensive. While some may argue that higher growth in the future - on the back of AI and a new regulation-cutting administration - could justify this, there's no
British American Tobacco: Our Favorite Consumer Staples Stock For 2025
Summary
- The market appears expensive, but focusing on stocks with stable growth and a reasonable valuation, like British American Tobacco, should mitigate risks.
- BTI's diverse product portfolio, including combustibles, oral products, heated tobacco, and vapes, positions it well despite the decline in traditional smoking.
- BTI aims to become a fully smokeless company by 2035, leveraging growth in non-combustible nicotine products to sustain financial performance.
- Despite recent valuation expansion, we see room for continued multiple growth, which justifies a 'Buy' rating.
- BTI is our top Consumer Staples pick for 2025.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.