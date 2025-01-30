Dividends And Dynamite: 10 High-Yield Blue-Chip Bargains You Don't Want To Miss

Jan. 30, 2025 7:00 AM ETBTI, O, PFE, EPD, BNS, ILMN, NVDA, GOOGL, ASML, BNS:CA
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group
(25min)

Summary

  • A “Dividend and Dynamite” approach that pairs ultra‐yielding blue chips with top‐tier growth stocks, delivering not only robust current income but also strong long‐term appreciation and 3X more dividends over time.
  • By systematically screening for safety, quality, and valuation, you minimize exposure to dividend cutters and overpriced stocks - reducing volatility and boosting overall returns.
  • Combining high-yield and hyper-growth stocks offers stable returns, outperforming the S&P 500 with less volatility and higher income growth potential.
  • Disciplined financial science, safety, quality, and prudent valuation are key to achieving Buffett-like returns from blue-chip bargains that are hidden in plain sight.
  • These 10 blue-chip bargains yield 3.4%, are 24% undervalued, have 39% upside potential in the next year, and have a long-term return potential of 21.4% CAGR vs. 24% CAGR historical returns since 1999.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Portrait of crazy funky funny old bearded man hipster in green eyeglasses, eyewear look up at money falling scream great win lottery wear leopard stylish shirt isolated over yellow background

Deagreez

The Dividend Kings have 13 model portfolios striving to provide great investing ideas for all kinds of investors.

We publish weekly rebalancing articles for each portfolio at the start of each year. This week, I'm rebalancing our High-Yield Blue-Chip portfolio.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 14 model portfolios.

  • my $4.5 million real money family portfolio. 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my family portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei
114.69K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, O, AMZN, GOOGL, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTI--
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
O--
Realty Income Corporation
PFE--
Pfizer Inc.
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Common Units
BNS--
The Bank of Nova Scotia
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News