Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call January 28, 2025 3:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Paula Schwartz - Investor Relations
Joel Marcus - Executive Chairman and Founder
Hallie Kuhn - Senior Vice President, Science and Technology and Capital Markets
Peter Moglia - Chief Executive Officer & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Marc Binda - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Conference Call Participants
Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan
Rich Anderson - Wedbush
Wes Golladay - Baird
Vikram Malhotra - Mizuho
Tom Catherwood - BTIG
Dylan Burzinski - Green Street
Omotayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank
Jim Kammert - Evercore
Jamie Feldman - Wells Fargo
Michael Griffin - Citi
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Alexandria Real Estate Equities Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Paula Schwartz, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Paula Schwartz
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. This conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The company's actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the company's periodic reports filed with the SEC.
I'd now like to turn the call over to Joel Marcus, Executive Chairman and Founder. Please go ahead, Joel.
Joel Marcus
Thank you, Paula, and welcome everybody. With me today are Hallie, Peter, and Marc, and want to welcome you to Alexandria's fourth quarter and year end 2024 earnings call.
Our team has been hit pretty hard by the California wildfires during this month of January, but luckily they are supremely resilient. Our profound prayers are with all
- Read more current ARE analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts