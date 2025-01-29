Bang for the Buck has a Bsc and Msc in Financial Economics and manages a small investment company. He primarily invests in turnaround stories and is currently focused on natural resource industries due to monetary and fiscal policies together with underinvestments and very attractive valuations.

He runs the investment group Off The Beaten Path.

It focuses on companies with quality characteristics that are trading at depressed valuations, which do allow investors to participate in the upside of natural resource investing, without experiencing the more extreme drawdowns, that are otherwise so prevalent in natural resource investing.

