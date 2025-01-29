Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF) (OTCPK:SMNEY) was formed in 2020 from core company Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY) as an Energy spinout which comprises Gas Services (gas turbine business), full ownership of wind company Siemens Gamesa, Grid Technologies and Transformation of Industry. Investors
Siemens Energy Picks Natural Gas, But Its Grid Technologies Business May Be The Winner
Summary
- Siemens Energy continues to focus on its gas turbines business despite limited profitability.
- Siemens Energy's Grid Technologies business is growing fastest, a sign of the switch from fossil fuels to renewables. The US wind industry may get a four-year holiday under the current administration.
- Siemens Energy clearly remains challenged with its Gamesa wind power business.
- For me, there's too much dependence on gas turbines and wind power to make Siemens Energy a comfortable investment now.
