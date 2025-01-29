MAC Copper Limited (MTAL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MAC Copper Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mick McMullen - CEO

Morné Engelbrecht - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey

Sam Catalano - Wilsons Advisory

Paul Hissey - Moelis Australia

Eric Winmill - Scotiabank

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mick McMullen, CEO of MAC Copper Limited. Please go ahead.

Mick McMullen

Thank you, and thank you, everyone for joining.

Obviously, it's a busy couple of days for quarterlies in Australia. I will try and get through this fairly quickly for people. So there's a presentation online there that people can see that's also been lodged on both the exchange platforms and I'll talk to that. Joining me today is Morné Engelbrecht, our CFO.

And so as we go through the presentation, there's the usual disclaimer and forward-looking statements that people can read.

In terms of Q4, where did we land? We landed at 11,320 tonnes of copper at a grade of 4.1% milled. So that brings us in just above the mid-point of guidance that we had for last year. And pleasingly, the grade continues to be good as we continue to work on dilution control.

Morné will talk to the financials shortly. But you can also see on that slide that we had a C1 for the quarter of US$1.66/lb and so that's quite a good result. We saw really only about a month of benefit from the lower exchange rate. And so that