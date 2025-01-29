Before inauguration, the week of Jan. 13, OpenAI released their economic blueprint for future AI development, emphasizing the U.S.’s reindustrialization. Coinciding with President Trump’s inauguration, the $500-billion Stargate project investment was announced, backed by OpenAI, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), and
The Power Foundry: Gigawatt-Scale Power And Data Center Duo
Summary
- Waves of AI announcements, including the $500-billion Stargate project and DeepSeek, offered a chilling pause for investors, then a reboot.
- The Chevron-GE Vernova partnership will establish a first multi-gigawatt co-located power plant and data center, a redress to potential AI infrastructure power bottlenecks.
- Natural gas demand expected to rise from many angles, potentially increasing prices and benefiting natural gas producers.
- The energy industry's commitment to AI infrastructure development underscores the critical role of natural gas in meeting this growing energy demand.
- Most CEOs in big tech offered their respects and critiques of the new AI competitor.
