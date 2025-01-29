Stryker Corporation (SYK) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Kevin Lobo - Chairman, CEO & President
Andy Pierce - Group President of MedSurg & Neurotechnology
Jason Beach - Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Glenn Boehnlein - Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Lawrence Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities
Robert Marcus - JPMorgan
Travis Steed - Bank of America
David Roman - Goldman Sachs
Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank
Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI
Matthew O’Brien - Piper Sandler Companies
Shagun Singh - RBC
Matthew Miksic - Barclays
Michael Matson - Needham & Company
Caitlin Cronin - Canaccord Genuity
Richard Newitter - Truist Securities
Josh Jennings - TD Cowen
Danielle Antalffy - UBS Equities
Michael Polark - Wolfe Research
Operator
Welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2024 Stryker Earnings Call. My name is Luke, and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. The following conference will include -- we will conduct a question-and-answer session. This conference call will be recorded for replay purposes. For your planning purposes, and given the amount of content we have to cover, in the event the call runs long, we plan to end the call no later than 6 p.m. EST.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the most recent filings with the SEC. Also, the discussions will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in today's press release that is an exhibit to Stryker's current report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.
I would now like to turn over the
- Read more current SYK analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts