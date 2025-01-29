Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Sarah Lee - Head of Investor Relations
Dan Shugar - Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Howard Wenger - President
Chuck Boynton - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler
Jordan Levy - Truist
Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs
Philip Shen - ROTH Capital Partners
Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo
Mark Strouse - JPMorgan
Dimple Gosai - Bank of America
Dylan Nassano - Wolfe Research
Ben Kallo - Baird
Joseph Osha - Guggenheim Partners
Steven Fox - Fox Advisors
Maheep Mandloi - Mizuho
Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Jefferies
Sean McLoughlin - HSBC
Vikram Bagri - Citi
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for standing by. My name is Sierra, and I will be your conference operator today. Today's call is being recorded.
I would like to welcome everyone to Nextracker's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call. After the speakers remarks, there will be a Q&A session. At this time, for opening remarks, I would like to pass this conference over to Sarah Lee, Head of Investor Relations. Sarah, you may begin.
Sarah Lee
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Nextracker's third quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call. I'm Sarah Lee, Head of Investor Relations. I'm joined by Dan Shugar, our CEO and Founder; Howard Wenger, our President; and Chuck Boynton, our CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we will transition to a Q&A session.
As a reminder, there will be a replay of this call posted on the IR website, along with the earnings press release and shareholder letter. Today's call contains statements regarding our business, financial performance and operations, including our business and our industry that may be considered forward-looking statements, and such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
- Read more current NXT analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts