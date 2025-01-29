I admit my sell rating on Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) may seem quite odd. As you are about to find out in this article, I believe that this stock will be a multi-bagger by
Solid Power: Too Early To The Party
Summary
- I believe Solid Power's share price will likely drop to "pre-hype" levels, approaching $1.00 over the next six months due to weak near-term catalysts and price action trends.
- Nonetheless, I find Solid Power could be a multibagger by 2028/2029, driven by its SK On partnership and the EV battery deal between Nissan and SK On.
- The company's liquidity is secure with $132 million in cash, supported by a $50 million DoE grant for production expansion. However, the company will likely raise more equity capital.
- I believe not being invested in this stock now risks missing a humanoid robotics trend, a far more exciting battery use case than traditional EVs, in my view.
- While I see long-term potential from 2028 onwards, I expect Solid Power’s share price to drop close $1 and remain flat in the short term. At the moment, I rate it a sell.
