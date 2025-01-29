Sol Strategies Inc. (CYFRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 16:30 January 1, 0000 5:10 PM ET

Sol Strategies Inc. (OTCPK:CYFRF)

Q4 2024 Earnings Call

January 28, 2025 16:30 ET

Company Participants

Leah Wald - Chief Executive Officer

Doug Harris - Chief Financial Officer

Moe Adham - Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Dede - H C Wainwright

Dennis Cinelli - Private Investor

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Sol Strategies Inc. Fiscal Year End September 30, 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] On the call is Leah Wald, Chief Executive Officer; Doug Harris, Chief Financial Officer; and Moe Adham, Chief Investment Officer.

I would like to take a moment to direct investors to the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at solstrategies.io, where we have posted our investor presentation. Before we get started, I want to remind everyone that certain statements discussed on this call are based on information as of today, January 28, 2025 and contain forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties and given our operating history, market volatility and industry growth. Trends could materially deviate from today’s level. Actual results could differ materially from our forward-looking statements. The comments made during this conference call were in the latest reports and SEDAR+ filings, each of which can be found on our website, www.solstrategies.io or under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The company has made assumptions that no significant events occur outside the company’s normal course of the business and the current trends and respective digital assets continue. Listeners are cautioned that the metrics of Sol’s business fluctuate and may increase and decrease from time to time and such fluctuations are beyond the company’s control. The company does not undertake any duty to