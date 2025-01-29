Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Johnny Lai - Senior VP, Corporate Development and IR

Gregory Garrabrants - President and CEO

Derrick Walsh - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Peterson - Needham & Company

Gary Tenner - D. A. Davidson

David Feaster - Raymond James

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler

Kelly Motta - KBW

Operator

Good morning, sorry, good afternoon, and welcome to the Axos Financial Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call and Webcast At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and it is now my pleasure to introduce Johnny Lai, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Thank you, Jonny, you may begin.

Johnny Lai

Thanks for your interest in Axos. Joining us today for Axos Financial, Inc.'s second quarter 2025 financial results conference call are the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Gregory Garrabrants; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Derrick Walsh. Greg and Derrick will review and comment on the financial and operational results for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and we will be available to answer questions after the prepared remarks.

Before I begin, I would like to remind listeners that prepared remarks made on this call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and that management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. Please refer to the Safe Harbor statements found in today's earnings press release and in our investor presentation for additional details. This call is being webcast and there will be an audio replay available in the Investor Relations section of the company's Web site located at axosfinancial.com for 30 days. Details