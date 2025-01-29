Pilbara Minerals Limited (PILBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 19:00 January 1, 0000 8:01 PM ET

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCPK:PILBF)

Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call

January 28, 2025, 07:00 PM ET

Company Participants

James Fuller - Manager of Investor Relations

Dale Henderson - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Brett McFadgen - Executive General Manager of Operations

Luke Bortoli - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Levi Spry - UBS

Kaan Peker - RBC Capital Markets

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Jonathan Sharp - CLSA

Kate McCutcheon - Citi

Glyn Lawcock - Barrenjoey

Robert Stein - Macquarie Research

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial Services Pty Limited

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Pilbara Minerals December Quarterly Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Pilbara Minerals Managing Director and CEO, Dale Henderson. Please go ahead.

Dale Henderson

Thank you, Maggie, and thank you and good morning everyone for joining the call. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners on the lands in which our businesses operates, the Whadjuk people of the Noongar Nation here in Perth, we are undertaking a call from today, and the Nyamal and Kariyarra people where our operations are located in the Pilbara. We pay our respects to the elders past and present.

I'd also like to extent by best wishes to those celebrating the New Lunar Year which starts today and particular our partners in China and South Korea.

I'm moving to Slide 2. The December quarter has been a period of solid performance for the Group, delivering across each pillar