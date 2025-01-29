Pilbara Minerals Limited (PILBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 19:00 January 1, 0000 8:01 PM ET
Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCPK:PILBF)
Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call
January 28, 2025, 07:00 PM ET
Company Participants
James Fuller - Manager of Investor Relations
Dale Henderson - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Brett McFadgen - Executive General Manager of Operations
Luke Bortoli - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Levi Spry - UBS
Kaan Peker - RBC Capital Markets
Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley
Jonathan Sharp - CLSA
Kate McCutcheon - Citi
Glyn Lawcock - Barrenjoey
Robert Stein - Macquarie Research
Matthew Frydman - MST Financial Services Pty Limited
Operator
After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Pilbara Minerals Managing Director and CEO, Dale Henderson. Please go ahead.
Dale Henderson
Thank you, Maggie, and thank you and good morning everyone for joining the call. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners on the lands in which our businesses operates, the Whadjuk people of the Noongar Nation here in Perth, we are undertaking a call from today, and the Nyamal and Kariyarra people where our operations are located in the Pilbara. We pay our respects to the elders past and present.
I'd also like to extent by best wishes to those celebrating the New Lunar Year which starts today and particular our partners in China and South Korea.
I'm moving to Slide 2. The December quarter has been a period of solid performance for the Group, delivering across each pillar
