If you are not living under a rock, you’ve likely heard that on January 21, 2025 President Trump announced a new private sector AI Infrastructure initiative called the 'Stargate' project. This initiative is a collaboration between OpenAI, SoftBank Group and Oracle (
Vistra: Unprecedented Energy Demand Cycle Ahead
Summary
- President Trump announced the 'Stargate' AI Infrastructure initiative with OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, investing up to $500 billion in AI infrastructure in the U.S.
- Vistra Corp is rated Strong Buy due to unprecedented energy demand growth driven by data center expansion, industrial electrification, and manufacturing re-shoring.
- Vistra's nuclear fleet offers a strategic advantage with exceptional reliability and potential tax credits, positioning it well to meet growing 24/7 power demands.
- Its strong financial profile, robust cash flow, and strategic positioning create a compelling investment opportunity amid the accelerating energy demand cycle.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VST, ORCL, MSFT, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.