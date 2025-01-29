Why New Investors Need To Avoid The Matterport-CoStar Deal

Jan. 29, 2025 3:54 AM ETMatterport, Inc. (MTTR) StockCSGP
Vijar Kohli
Summary

  • Matterport's stock is too risky to buy now due to a tight deal spread and potential significant loss if the CoStar acquisition fails.
  • CoStar's acquisition of Matterport makes strategic sense, but Matterport's financial struggles and past SPAC failure increase investment risk.
  • The deal offers potential synergies, improving CoStar's market position and product offerings, but the risk/reward ratio isn't favorable for new investors.
  • With a 90% chance of closing, the deal could yield a 5% return in 60 days, but better investment opportunities exist elsewhere.

What investors can expect from CoStar-Matterport

This is a silent deal that will close near the end of March. But right now, Matterport’s (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock is hovering around $5.21 per share. Which is only a few pennies away from

Vijar Kohli
Vijar Kohli is a co-founder of Golden Door. Read more of his investment content at goldendoorasset.com Follow him on X @vijarkohli to stay in touch.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

