Fed Expected To Shift To Wait-And-See Mode

Time to pause?

The Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected to take a breather this afternoon, the first pause since it started cutting rates in September. As a result, investors' focus will be more attuned to the Federal Reserve signaling its path ahead.



Quick recap: The Fed trimmed the federal funds rate by 100 basis points to 4.25%-4.50% in the last three meetings, with a super-sized 50-bp cut in September followed by two 25-bp cuts in each of the two meetings that followed. The easing followed a trend of decelerating inflation, while the labor market cooled from its overheated state in 2021 and 2022.



Today's decision: Policymakers are expected to wait and see how the economic data unfolds. The economy faces elevated risks as President Donald Trump rolls out his policies - particularly upcoming tariffs that stoked fears of inflation resurging. The debate now appears to be whether the Fed will cut at all this year. In its December dot plot, the median dot expected two more cuts this year. The dot plot won't be released this meeting, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell will provide some insights into the Fed's thinking. Market pricing indicates a 90% probability that the Fed will cut at least once this year and a 62% chance that it will cut by at least 50 bps.



SA commentary: Michael Kramer, of Mott Capital Management, believes the Fed should avoid signaling rate cuts before July "to prevent exacerbating inflation fears." SA analyst Logan Kane thinks markets may have to brace for an extended pause, and even a rate hike or two, due to lingering inflation. "There's a good chance that the Fed is more hawkish than the market expects," he said. Investing Group Leader Chris Lau pointed to treasury yields rising, which suggests markets are pricing in potential future rate hikes, despite the Fed's last stance on rate cuts.