4 Stock Picks To Get A 10% Dividend Yield In 10 Years

Summary

  • The goal of this portfolio is to achieve an optimal yield on cost in 10 years, not just grab the highest yielders.
  • DeepSeek recently sent chip stocks reeling, bringing into question their true future demand and the supply chain surrounding them.
  • Dividend stocks are largely not in AI-related sectors, with many names in staples, consumer discretionary, and healthcare being on sale.
  • Buying dividend growth strategies right now could be just the insurance an investor needs against headwinds in the technology sector.
  • This portfolio contains 4 well-known dividend growth stocks, down an average of -44.67% from their all-time highs.

One not like other, Contrarian, On contrary, opposite, be against the trend and be non-conformist

welcomeinside

The goal of this portfolio

This portfolio is aimed at being a dividend growth vehicle that fights against the tide of investors moving in the opposite direction. Being a dividend investor right now is to be a contrarian. I've always

