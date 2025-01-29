U.S. President Donald Trump has been pressuring Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members to expand oil production in order to bring down prices. Bart Melek, Managing Director and Global Head of Commodity Strategy with TD Securities, explains why, given current market conditions, prices are
Will Trump's Calls For OPEC To Lower Oil Prices Work?
Summary
- Why Saudi Arabia is unlikely to agree to Trump's production request.
- What Trump's Iran strategy may be in his second term.
- How will tariffs impact oil prices.
