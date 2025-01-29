US durable goods new orders fell -2.2% MoM in December after another weak reading of -2.0% MoM in November. This was below expectations of an increase of 0.8% MoM. The annual change in the headline new orders total is now negative at -1.5% YoY. Excluding transportation orders, new order
December Durable Goods Orders: Non-Transportation Segments See Strong Growth
Summary
- US durable goods new orders fell -2.2% MoM in December, missing expectations and indicating a cooling trend in the manufacturing sector.
- Core nondefense capital goods new orders rose 0.5% MoM, exceeding expectations and showing strong activity despite broader market weaknesses.
- Durable goods supply chains show signs of cooling, with unfilled orders and inventories mostly flat, indicating firms are working through outstanding orders.
- Uncertainty in the auto industry, driven by affordability issues and potential tariffs, may dampen growth in 2025 despite broader manufacturing optimism.
