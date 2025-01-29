Homebuilder stocks have performed well amid rising mortgage rates and volatile material costs. Perhaps they can thank the strength of the US consumer. The unemployment rate has crept up, but it remains in a solid range between
- Homebuilder stocks, particularly the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF, have performed well despite rising material costs, supported by strong US consumer spending and favorable valuations.
- XHB has outperformed the S&P 500 by 13 percentage points since my last buy rating, with shares up 58%, and I see more upside potential.
- The ETF offers diversified exposure to homebuilding and related industries, with a low expense ratio and attractive valuation metrics, including a PEG ratio of 1.56x.
- Despite mixed technical signals, XHB's strong support levels and favorable risk/reward profile led me to maintain a buy rating on the fund.
