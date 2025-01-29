Franklin International Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

  • International equities continued to struggle in the fourth quarter due to market concerns about tariff wars and potentially other punitive measures that could be levied by the second Trump administration.
  • Unlike in the U.S., where moderating inflation has been accompanied by resilient GDP growth, Europe and the U.K. continue to face recession risks.
  • We believe the second Trump administration introduces a wild card into recent U.S. economic and equity momentum and, with valuations well above average, leaves little room for error.

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: International equities continued to struggle in the fourth quarter due to market concerns about tariff wars and potentially other punitive measures that could be levied by the second Trump administration. The stronger U.S. dollar and negative sentiment

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

