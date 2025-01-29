Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) is a unique investment in that it comes up among searches for REITs but makes money in an unusual way (the timber business), and unusual businesses are often good to analyze if
Trees Always Grow, But Weyerhaeuser Doesn't
Summary
- Weyerhaeuser Company is best assessed for total returns over time, but long-term returns are not attractive, leading to a Hold rating.
- Historical returns over the past decade were 44%, underperforming simpler investments like the 10Y Treasury Note, highlighting the cyclicality of the timber business.
- WY's business model involves timberlands, real estate, and wood products, with earnings primarily distributed as dividends due to REIT status.
- Future outlook suggests stable but unremarkable demand for timber/lumber; current valuation around $30 seems fair but not compelling for investment.
