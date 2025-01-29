The iM Seasonal Multi-Sector Investment Strategy

Georg Vrba
Summary

  • The 'Sell in May and Go Away' strategy leverages seasonal trends, favoring winter investments in high-performing sector ETFs and defensive summer allocations.
  • During the winter period (end of October to the end of April), the model invests in the five highest-ranked U.S. sector ETFs, equally weighted.
  • Selection is based on the performance of 30 sector ETFs during the previous one- and two-year winter periods, and not by selecting arbitrarily cyclical and defensive categories.
  • In the summer period, the model allocates funds equally between the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and Invesco QQQ.
  • By combining sector rotation and hedging mechanisms for inflationary periods, this strategy offers a systematic framework for maximizing returns and managing risks.

This model capitalizes on seasonal effects in equities, particularly the "Sell in May and Go Away" strategy. This approach posits that markets, especially cyclical sectors, tend to perform better from November to April than from May to October.

Georg Vrba
Georg Vrba is a professional engineer who has been a consulting engineer for many years. In his opinion, mathematical models provide better guidance to market direction than financial "experts." He has developed financial models for the stock market, the bond market, yield curve, gold, silver and recession prediction, most of which are updated weekly at https://imarketsignals.com/.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

