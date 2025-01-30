Runway Growth Finance: 14.7% Yield Should Be Safe For The Near Term (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Despite recent headwinds and credit quality concerns, Runway Growth Finance Corp.'s 14.7% dividend yield is likely safe in the near term due to strong balance sheet and buybacks.
  • Lower interest rates should provide tailwinds, potentially increasing deal volumes and positively impacting BDC financials, but recent performance warrants a downgrade from buy to hold.
  • RWAY's leverage has increased but remains below peers, and their discount to NAV is justified given recent financial instability and performance.
  • The partnership with BC Partners is expected to enhance RWAY's capabilities and exposure, but economic volatility remains a risk for dividend sustainability.
Weak link

hometowncd

Introduction

Although many BDCs have enjoyed higher income from their borrowers as a result of their predominantly floating rate portfolios, the smaller ones like Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) have suffered a bit, bringing their credit quality into question



Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

