JPLD: Strong Bond Fund From JPMorgan With A 2-Year Duration

Jan. 29, 2025 7:00 AM ETJpmorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD)SHY, NEAR
Binary Tree Analytics
4.94K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) offers a 4.45% yield with low volatility and minimal credit risk, focusing on high-quality securitized products.
  • With a 1.8-year duration, JPLD is designed to deliver high current income and low principal volatility, making it attractive in today's macro environment.
  • The fund's drawdown is limited to -2% for every 100 bps rate increase, with rates expected to stay elevated but near their peak.
  • JPLD is a strong carry vehicle with low duration risk, ideal for increasing front-end yields with minimal drawdowns, especially during economic uncertainties.

JPMorgan Chase Operations Center. JPMorgan Chase and Co. is the largest bank in the United States.

jetcityimage

Thesis

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The name is fairly new, having IPO-ed in 2023, but has reached a $1 billion AUM (assets under management) figure already. As rates moved higher we have seen a plethora

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
4.94K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in JPLD, over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JPLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JPLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News