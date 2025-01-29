Yield Hunting Part 6: Trinity Capital Baby Bonds Still Have Some Alpha Left At 7.8%

Summary

  • Trinity Capital offers stable returns through private credit markets, managing $3.8 billion in assets across five business verticals.
  • TRIN's baby bonds, offering yields around 7.88%, are slightly mispriced, presenting a strong investment opportunity.
  • TRIN's credit score, based on our adjusted Moody's methodology, is Baa1 equivalent, indicating strong financial health and a balanced debt structure.
  • As an internally managed BDC, TRIN's bonds offer attractive yields that can benefit from the company's investor-friendly approach.

Co-authored by Relative Value

We continue the series with another low-duration pick. Today, we will examine Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) and its baby bonds: the 7.88% NASDAQ:TRINZ and its brother TRINI. Lately, we have been working as

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta, we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
13.76K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRINZ, TRINI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

