Nvidia Bearish Momentum Explained

NVIDIA’s meteoric rise has been fueled by the generative AI boom, but history shows that tech hype cycles often result in overcapacity.
15% of its Q3 2024 revenue came from China and Hong Kong. Tightened U.S. export restrictions on advanced chips to China could shrink this critical market further. If restrictions extend to Blackwell chips, this could limit growth and lead to unsold inventory.
NVDA stock trades at a forward P/S ratio far above industry peers, priced as if AI adoption will grow exponentially for years. This valuation leaves little room for error.
The market is testing a new narrative for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). This will be a bull and bear ferocious fight, but the current bear thinking is the following:
1. Overcapacity Risk in Semiconductors: The AI Bubble Narrative