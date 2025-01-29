Fixed Income Moves In 2025

Summary

  • I think right now as we record this today, the bond market and bond market participants feel like the Fed might just be on hold or even hike.
  • On inflation, our view is core inflation in the US is roughly around 3.2% year over year, last 12 months. We think core inflation over the course of 2025 will decline to something around 2.5% to 2.6%.
  • Some of the things we're talking about today on deficits and debt, those weren't really on the market's radar screen. But you flip through to today, and I think there are a couple of key differences for the bond market that make us more optimistic.

By Ashok Bhatia, CFA

Transcript

Fixed Income Moves in 2025

CIO and Global Head of Fixed Income, Ashok Bhatia, discusses rates, inflation and policy with host Anu Rajakumar and how these forces could impact Fixed Income in 2025.

