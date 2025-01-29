The return of Donald Trump to the White House coincides with mounting challenges to US market exceptionalism. A potent combination of rising energy prices, higher interest rates and dollar strength is creating headwinds that could reshape the investment landscape
Market Outlook: What Lies Ahead In 2025
Summary
- US consumer spending faces multiple pressures: mortgage rates above 7%, rising heating and petrol bills and the potential erosion of wealth effects from crypto and equity markets.
- The political shifts of 2024 have ushered in policy approaches likely to sustain higher inflation levels.
- The US market’s extraordinary concentration in technology stocks (with a Shiller P/E ratio of 38x) appears increasingly vulnerable.
- 2025 presents a complex landscape where multiple challenges intersect: persistent inflation, shifting geopolitical alignments and potential technological disruption from China.
Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisors and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.