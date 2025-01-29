Economic output in the fourth quarter is expected to increase at a solid rate in this week's initial GDP estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Thursday's report from the government (Jan. 29) is on track to rise 2.7%, based on the median
U.S. Q4 GDP Growth Nowcast Rises Ahead Of Thursday's Report
Summary
- Today’s median 2.7% nowcast has been revised up from the 2.4% estimate published on Jan. 14.
- The upgrade at this late date for Q4 estimates suggests a relatively confident outlook that Thursday’s release will print at or near Q3’s pace.
