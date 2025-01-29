When looking for new companies and trying to identify companies with a wide economic moat and long-lasting competitive advantage, we can start by looking at some key metrics. For example, the outperformance of a stock versus the broader index or stable
KLA Corporation: Profiting From AI Hype, But Also Expensive
Summary
- KLA Corporation exhibits strong metrics, including a 65,000% stock increase since the 1980s, stable margins, and high return on invested capital, indicating a wide economic moat.
- Despite high debt, KLA Corporation's robust operating income and substantial cash reserves ensure liquidity and solvency, mitigating balance sheet concerns.
- The company reported impressive Q1 fiscal 2025 results, with 18.6% YoY revenue growth and 29.6% YoY net income growth, driven by its semiconductor process control segment.
- While KLA Corporation shows strong growth potential and consistent dividend increases, KLAC stock's high valuation multiples suggest it is fairly valued, possibly slightly overvalued.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.