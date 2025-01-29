ASML Stock Surges On Strong Earnings After DeepSeek And AI Selloff
Summary
- ASML Holding N.V. ended 2024 with 40% earnings growth and aims for €30-€35 billion in sales for 2025, indicating strong future growth.
- Despite a challenging year and export regulations, ASML's stock price target is raised to $873, with a midpoint target of $976, implying 40% upside.
- DeepSeek's impact on ASML is uncertain, but potential declines in China sales could be offset by increased AI investments in Western countries.
- ASML remains a strong buy due to its critical role in semiconductor equipment manufacturing, with expected 13.3% EBITDA and 48% free cash flow growth.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.