Tsai Capital is an investment management firm focused on the preservation and long-term growth of capital on behalf of select families and organizations. With more than two decades of experience, and as a third-generation investor whose financial roots date back to World War II, Christopher Tsai, President and Chief Investment Officer, leads the firm's investment activities. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Tsai Capital, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Tsai Capital's official channels.