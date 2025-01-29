Australia’s CPI increased 0.2% QoQ and 2.4% YoY in Q4 2024, down from 2.8% YoY in Q3 2024 and slightly below the consensus estimate of 2.5% YoY. The quarterly rates of 0.2% in Q3 and Q4 2024 were the lowest quarterly rates since the decline
December Australia Inflation: A Cool Report Unlocks A Rate Cut In February
Summary
- Australia's CPI inflation slowed to 2.4% YoY in Q4 2024, aided by government rebates, marking the lowest rate since Q1 2021.
- Recreation & culture and alcohol & tobacco saw the fastest price rises, while housing and electricity prices declined significantly due to government relief.
- Trimmed mean inflation was 3.2% YoY, below expectations, suggesting disinflation is progressing faster than the RBA anticipated, potentially leading to a rate cut.
- The market reacted positively with gains in the All Ordinaries Index and a drop in 10-year government debt yields, anticipating favorable conditions for equities in 2025.
