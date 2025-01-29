JetBlue Stock Remains A Sell After 26% Nosedive

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • JetBlue Airways Corporation's Q4 earnings showed improvement but were driven by lower fuel costs, with significant challenges in capacity and rising unit costs impacting profitability.
  • The 2024 outlook is bleak, with flat capacity, rising costs, and increased airplane groundings, leading to a near-break-even year.
  • The fleet strategy to defer A321neo deliveries and extend A320ceo leases is weak, risking market share and highlighting the balance sheet recovery focus.
  • With no compelling investment case due to high execution risks and no upside for 2025 or 2026 earnings, I maintain a sell rating on JBLU stock.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

JetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 N978JB

Vincenzo Pace

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock nosedived after providing its 2024 earnings and outlook for 2025 and that does not come as a big surprise. In July, I analyzed the stock and put a sell rating on the name as

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
18.46K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EADSF, RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JBLU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JBLU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JBLU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News