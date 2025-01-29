T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kathy Au - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Mike Sievert - President, Chief Executive Officer

Peter Osvaldik - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Katz - President, Marketing, Strategy and Products

Jon Freier - President, Consumer Group

Callie Field - President, T-Mobile Business Group

Ulf Ewaldsson - President, Technology

Janice Kapner - Executive Vice President and Chief Communications and Corporate Responsibility Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Hodulik - UBS

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Jim Schneider - Goldman Sachs

Peter Supino - Wolfe Research

David Barden - Bank of America

Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson

Michael Rollins - Citi

Jonathan Chaplin - New Street Research

Kannan Venkateshwar - Barclays

Operator

Good morning. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kathy Au, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for T-Mobile US. Please go ahead.

Kathy Au

Good morning. Welcome to T-Mobile's Fourth and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me on our call today are Mike Sievert, our President and CEO; Peter Osvaldik, our CFO, as well as other members of the senior leadership team.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. We encourage you to review the risk factors set forth in our SEC filings. Our earnings release, investor fact book, and other documents related to our results, as well as reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP results discussed on this call can be found on our investor relations website.

With that, let me now turn it over to Mike.

Mike Sievert

Okay. Thanks, Kathy. Good morning, everybody. Well, my senior team and I