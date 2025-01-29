Strategies For Growing Income In 2025: Part 1

Summary

  • Growing income is key for successful income investing, but many common strategies are unsustainable and can lead to underperformance and disappointment.
  • Unsustainable strategies include buying the highest NAV yields, highest leveraged funds, riskier assets, and ignoring the differential between yield and total return.
  • These strategies often result in lower long-term income, forced deleveraging, larger drawdowns with the associated behavioral biases and unrealistic expectations of wealth growth.
  • In Part 2, we discuss more sustainable strategies for achieving income goals.
Balloon flying too close to cactus

Richard Drury

Growing income remains one of the hallmarks of successful income investing. There are any number of obvious ways investors can increase the income level of their portfolios. However, it's important to highlight that many of these strategies are not sustainable and can actually

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

