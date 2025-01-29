Franklin Managed Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • During the quarter, the Fed lowered the federal funds target rate by 25 basis points in November and another 25 bps in December.
  • The 10-year UST note’s yield increased 79 bps during the quarter, reaching 4.57% by period-end.
  • Following two years of narrow market breadth, we started to see a broadening out of market leadership in the second half of the calendar year.

Glass jar filled with coins, with a small seedling growing in the center, placed on a table against a dark grey backdrop. The image represents the concept of saving and financial growth for future

PhanuwatNandee/iStock via Getty Images

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns 1(%)

1 Mth

3 Mths

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

10 Year

Since Inception

Inception Date

Advisor Class - With Sales Chargesa

-3.84

-3.24

5.15

1.82

5.18

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FBFQX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FBFQX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FBFRX
--
FBFZX
--
FBLAX
--
FBMCX
--
FBFQX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News