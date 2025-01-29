Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Rob Quartaro - Vice President, Investor Relations
Judy Marks - Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President
Cristina Mendez - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Joseph O'Dea - Wells Fargo
Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research
Amit Mehrotra - UBS
Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research
Julian Mitchell - Barclays
Jeffrey Sprague - Vertical Research Partners
Steve Tusa - JPMorgan
Chris Snyder - Morgan Stanley
Nick Housden - RBC Capital Markets
Miguel Borrega - BNP Paribas
Operator
Good morning and welcome to Otis' Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being carried live on the Internet and recorded for replay. Presentation materials are available for download from Otis' website at www.otis.com.
I'll now turn it over to Rob Quartaro, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Rob Quartaro
Thank you, Sarah. Welcome to Otis' fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Judy Marks, Chair, CEO and President; and Cristina Mendez, Executive Vice President and CFO. Please note, except where otherwise noted, the company will speak to results from continuing operations excluding restructuring and significant nonrecurring items.
A reconciliation of these measures can be found in the appendix of the webcast. We also remind listeners that the presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Otis' SEC filings, including our Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, provide details on important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.
Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Judy.
Judy Marks
Thank you, Rob. Good morning, afternoon and evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us. We hope that everyone listening is safe and well. We finished 2024 with solid results, both for the fourth quarter and
