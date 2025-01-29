BAE Systems: Industrial Investment Now For Compounding Later

Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • BAE Systems is well-positioned for growth with strong defense market demand and leading positioning in defense solutions, including with missile leader MBDA.
  • The latest trading update reaffirms guidance for an H2 similar to H1 in terms of margins and growth, obtainable with ramping organic growth and inorganic growth offsetting Typhoon delivery end.
  • They are involved in a lot of long-term strategic initiatives including with AUKUS and general maritime MRO and building infrastructure, as well as the Tempest programme.
  • They are currently making industrial investments in ground vehicles and maritime which will be able to ramp deliveries of already existing and growing segment backlogs.
  • The valuation remains compelling, and the reinvestment supports compounding and a reversal in FCFY to objectively attractive levels, assuming end-markets grow.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Royal Air Force (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/RAF' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/RAF' title='Resources Acquisition Corp.'>RAF</a>) Eurofighter Typhoon from No.29(<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/R' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/R' title='Ryder System, Inc.'>R</a>) Squadron departing Farnborough Airport.

Ryan Fletcher/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) (OTCPK:BAESF) continues to be an interesting defense play. The general tailwind of European re-armament persists, and it's possible that with changing geopolitics with the new US administration, a more independent EU-centric approach will be

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society
4.93K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are downside limited and likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BAESY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAESY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAESY
--
BAESF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News