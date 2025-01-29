General Dynamics Corporation (GC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Phebe Novakovic - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
Kim Kuryea - Chief Financial Officer
Nicole Shelton - Vice President of Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Ronald Epstein - Bank of America
Doug Harned - Bernstein
Gautam Khanna - TD Cowen
Scott Deuschle - Deutsche Bank
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Myles Walton - Wolf Research
Scott Mikus - Melius Research
Seth Seifman - JP Morgan
David Strauss - Barclays
Robert Stallard - Vertical Research
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the General Dynamics, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's remarks, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Nicole Shelton, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Nicole Shelton
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the General Dynamics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call.
Any forward-looking statements made today represent our estimates regarding the company's outlook. These estimates are subject to some risks and uncertainties. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K filings.
We will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional disclosures about these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures, please see the press release and slides that accompany this webcast, which are available on the investor relations page of our website, investorrelations.gd.com.
On the call today are Phebe Novakovic, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Kim Kuryea, Chief Financial Officer. I will now turn the call over to Phebe.
Phebe Novakovic
Thank you, Nicole. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for being with us. Earlier this morning we
- Read more current GD analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts